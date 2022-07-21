The Gray Man Character The Russo Brothers Want To See In Future Films
For their latest star-studded action-thriller, "The Gray Man," Netflix broke out of their typical mold by releasing the movie into theaters before it became available for subscribers on the home service. While Netflix has released its movies in theaters before, this has typically been in service of making them eligible for awards shows like the Oscars that have theatrical releases as a stipulation to qualify (via CNN).
"The Gray Man" follows CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) as he deals with the aftermath of unearthing top secret intel about fellow agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). As assassins and killers from around the world come for Gentry's blood, the agent must evade their attempts on his life while trying to figure out what to do with his newfound information.
MCU stalwarts the Russo Brothers directed "The Gray Man," and it seems that the duo and Netflix potentially have big plans for the franchise. If there are more movies down the line, the Russos want to see this character make another appearance.
We could be seeing more of the Lone Wolf
Speaking at a press event, Joe Russo revealed that Avik San/Lone Wolf (Dhanush) is one specific character that is likely to return should "The Gray Man" receive any spin-offs or sequels (via Variety). "It's based on a book series, so there is the opportunity to expand this into future movies ..." said Russo. "If we do continue forward with the story, I can guarantee you that Dhanush's character will be part of that world moving forward."
Although he may be a fresh face to many American viewers, Dhanush has a decades-long film career in India. The actor has dozens of credits to his name and also happens to be a producer, director, and lyricist to boot (via IMDb). Anthony Russo was quick to add that he was already hearing raves about the performer. "I keep getting texts from people I know and they just say 'more Dhanush' in the texts," Russo said.
While the expansion of the fictional universe behind the action-thriller will likely depend on viewership numbers and box office earnings, it's reassuring for fans of "The Gray Man" that there might be more of the franchise to come.