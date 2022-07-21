The Gray Man Character The Russo Brothers Want To See In Future Films

For their latest star-studded action-thriller, "The Gray Man," Netflix broke out of their typical mold by releasing the movie into theaters before it became available for subscribers on the home service. While Netflix has released its movies in theaters before, this has typically been in service of making them eligible for awards shows like the Oscars that have theatrical releases as a stipulation to qualify (via CNN).

"The Gray Man" follows CIA agent Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling) as he deals with the aftermath of unearthing top secret intel about fellow agent Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans). As assassins and killers from around the world come for Gentry's blood, the agent must evade their attempts on his life while trying to figure out what to do with his newfound information.

MCU stalwarts the Russo Brothers directed "The Gray Man," and it seems that the duo and Netflix potentially have big plans for the franchise. If there are more movies down the line, the Russos want to see this character make another appearance.