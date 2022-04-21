The Dungeons & Dragons Movie's Official Title Finally Revealed

The latest attempt to adapt the role-playing game "Dungeons & Dragons" to the big screen has some interesting style behind it. Chris Pine, who stars in the movie, described the upcoming film as similar to HBO's epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones," with bits of classic 20th-century movies like "The Princess Bride," "Monty Python and the Holy Grail," and "The Goonies" tossed in to distinguish it from other fantasy offerings. If that alone doesn't already have you excited for the upcoming film, Pine also recently heaped praise on co-writers and directors Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley while speaking with Collider. And to top it all off, Pine is joined in the film by stars like "Bridgerton" Season 1 breakout Regé-Jean Page, Michelle Rodriguez, and Hugh Grant. Whether you're coming for the high-fantasy or the '80s throwback vibes, it sounds like "Dungeons & Dragons" is a film worth looking forward to.

Now, the studio behind the movie has blessed us with two important pieces of information: the official title and release date. Here's what the hotly-anticipated adaptation will be called, and when you'll be able to see it in theaters.