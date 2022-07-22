Joe And Anthony Russo On Connections Between The Gray Man And Captain America: The Winter Soldier - Exclusive

"The Gray Man" is an action-heavy spectacle, but what really attracted the Russo brothers to the film is the way the story speaks to the current political climate. "[Anthony] and I like to infuse modern thematics into our stories," Joe Russo shared. "['The Gray Man'] is really a parable about good and evil. You've got two immovable objects that are on a collision course. One leans away from humanity, one leans into humanity, and there's a corrupt patriarchy at the heart of this."

He added, "It felt like a lot of things that we've been reading about and seeing, and very topical problems that are evolving in the world today and infused into a genre package in a way that you could either be consciously or subconsciously affected by the thematics. You're also going to get a big movie that is delivering you, hopefully, some brain food while it's entertaining you."

In fact, the directors' interest in "The Gray Man" stems from the same interests and observations that drove their work on "The Winter Soldier." "Joe and I are very politically minded. We're very sensitive to what's happening in the world, the social-political climate in the world. When you work within the genre, it gives you an opportunity to run right at what those anxieties are," Anthony Russo noted. "When we did 'Winter Soldier,' we were trying to be sensitive to ... what were our anxieties about where the world was at that time? Same thing with 'The Gray Man.' It's like, 'What are our anxieties about what's happening right now?'

"Both of these movies, we tried to make very specific to the current cultural and political climate that's happening not just here in the United States, but the entire world is aware of," he continued. "Those movies are connected on that level in that they're both trying to access a very similar zone of the human experience."

"The Gray Man" is currently playing in select theaters and will stream on Netflix beginning on July 22.