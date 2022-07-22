Alice Krige Celebrates Working With Malcolm McDowell And Dario Argento's Endorsement For She Will - Exclusive

In "She Will," Malcolm McDowell plays a movie director named Eric Hathbourne who, years prior to the events of the film, abused Alice Krige's character Veronica when she starred in his movie as a teenager. While that puts their characters at odds, Krige shared that the reality of working with McDowell was far more positive.

"He's a force of nature. He has no filter. He speaks it as it pops out of his head. He is so funny," Krige revealed. "He can say the most outrageous thing, but he's twinkling away, and you can't help falling in love with him. I was absolutely in the palm of his hand. We had an enormous amount of back and forth and fun. He had everyone flocked around him to hear his endless stream of hilarious stories. He's the master storyteller."

Krige hadn't worked with McDowell before "She Will," and she found him to be a gracious and talented collaborator. "I'd never met him before. I was so nervous," Krige remembered. "I have the greatest admiration for him as an actor, and my heart was in my mouth as I waited, as I gathered the courage to walk into the trailer where he was having his makeup done ... He saw me in the mirror and he said, 'Alice!' He got up, and he flung his arms around me and he gave me this big hug, and he said, 'I'm so happy to be here.' He's really wonderful. He is not that onscreen persona. Not an iota of him is that."