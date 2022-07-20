The First Full-Length Trailer For Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Has Fans Deeply Divided

The new trailer places "Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" back in familiar territory: the American South. In a self-reflexive twist, the Creeper's would-be victims are attendees at the Horror Hound Festival in Louisiana, where fanboy Chase (Imran Adams) brings his girlfriend Laine (Sydney Craven) to revel in the blood-soaked fun. Things get even more sinister when Chase, Laine, and a group of Horror Hound guests end up trapped in a Creeper-themed escape room. Like the teaser, the full trailer features the Creeper's favorite 1938 bop — the jazz standard "Jeepers Creepers."

YouTubers flocked to the comment section to add their two cents, with most hoping that "Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" at least measures up to the 2001 original. Some fans are optimistic, praising the creepy set design and promising premise. Others are more critical. "I hate how this new movie is looking like a run-of-the-mill slasher to make a quick buck out of the fans," wrote Kimori Gecko to a flurry of up-votes.

If fans agree on one thing, it's that the "Jeepers Creeper: Reborn" trailer looks much more promising than the much-maligned "Jeepers Creeper 3." "Considering how bad 3 was, this actually looks like somewhat of a step up," commenter Robert Sanchez wrote.

Fans are also happy to move on from original franchise director Victor Salva, who in 1988 was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor (via BuzzFeed). "At least Victor Salva is not a part of this film in any conceivable way," wrote Elijah Isaiah. Indeed, director Timo Vuorensola took to Twitter last year to assure fans that Salva had no involvement in the upcoming film.

"Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" is screening in theaters as part of a three-night fan event on September 19, 20, and 21.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).