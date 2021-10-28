Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Finally Gets A Short Teaser Trailer
Like its titular protagonist, the Creeper, the "Jeepers Creepers" franchise is back from its long hibernation to bring the mayhem to a new generation of fans. "Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" is the fourth installment in the series. Its distributor, Screen Media Films, just released a 15-second teaser trailer, giving us our first look at the Creeper back in action.
"Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" will serve as something of a soft reboot of the franchise and will kick off a new trilogy in the series. It will also be the first film in the franchise that won't involve creator and writer-director Victor Salva, whose 1988 conviction for sexually assaulting a minor overshadowed the last movie, which dealt with similar themes (via BuzzFeed News). "Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" has a new director, Timo Vuorensola ("Iron Sky"), and a new screenwriter, Sean Michael Argo ("Iconoclast"), according to Variety.
The one key ingredient that will return is the Creeper, a mysterious demonic creature that emerges from the Earth every 23 years to harvest people's organs in the American south. Based on the teaser, it looks like the Creeper is back and in rare form.
The Creeper is back and hungry for more organs
The trailer kicks off with a closeup of the Creeper's long-fingernailed hand starting a record player that plays his theme song and favorite killin' music, "Jeepers Creepers." Then he picks up a rusty ax and gets to work.
Next, the teaser gives us glances of the cast — a bunch of twentysomethings who have found themselves in a dilapidated house — the exact kind of place that the Creeper loves to hunt. "Evil. Is. Reborn!" the trailer says. Then it ends with a closeup of said twentysomethings trying to escape the Creeper, only for the monster to punch through a wall and grab one of his victims.
The teaser trailer doesn't give away much in terms of plot. But as reported by Variety, the film revolves around a fictional horror movie festival in Louisiana — the Horror Hound Festival — and a group of friends who attend, including fanboy Chase (Imran Adams) and his reluctant girlfriend Laine (Sydney Craven). Laine begins experiencing visions of the Creeper, and sure enough, he shows up and starts picking off attendees one by one.
The trailer states that the film will be available "Next Year." That's not very specific, but if it follows the previous "Jeepers Creepers" movies' release schedules, that should be in August or September (via Cinema Blend).