Jeepers Creepers: Reborn Finally Gets A Short Teaser Trailer

Like its titular protagonist, the Creeper, the "Jeepers Creepers" franchise is back from its long hibernation to bring the mayhem to a new generation of fans. "Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" is the fourth installment in the series. Its distributor, Screen Media Films, just released a 15-second teaser trailer, giving us our first look at the Creeper back in action.

"Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" will serve as something of a soft reboot of the franchise and will kick off a new trilogy in the series. It will also be the first film in the franchise that won't involve creator and writer-director Victor Salva, whose 1988 conviction for sexually assaulting a minor overshadowed the last movie, which dealt with similar themes (via BuzzFeed News). "Jeepers Creepers: Reborn" has a new director, Timo Vuorensola ("Iron Sky"), and a new screenwriter, Sean Michael Argo ("Iconoclast"), according to Variety.

The one key ingredient that will return is the Creeper, a mysterious demonic creature that emerges from the Earth every 23 years to harvest people's organs in the American south. Based on the teaser, it looks like the Creeper is back and in rare form.