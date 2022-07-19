Why Jordan Peele Is Resisting The Allure Of Franchise Filmmaking Right Now
Jordan Peele has become one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation, and it didn't take him long to find his cinematic style. Making his directorial debut in 2017 via "Get Out" (which could potentially get a sequel down the line), the seasoned comedian immediately solidified himself as someone capable of blending psychological horror and societal commentary to perfection. He did the same two years later with "Us," which further proved his proficiency behind the lens as a master storyteller. Peele's third directorial effort, "Nope," is right around the corner, and per usual, moviegoers have every reason to be excited.
Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood, "Nope" sees their relatively average life turned upside down. Random objects start falling from the sky, resulting in the death of their father, Otis (Keith David), so they take it upon themselves to investigate. With the help of Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) and documentary filmmaker Antlers Hoist (Michael Wincott), they make it their mission to capture footage of the aerial craft responsible. Ever since the first trailer dropped, fans have awaited this release with bated breath, and they'll finally get to check it out on July 22, 2022.
Given the grip Jordan Peele has over Hollywood, as evidenced by the response to his previous and impending works, one has to wonder why he hasn't tackled any well-known franchises yet. As it turns out, he has a reason for avoiding projects of that variety — as tempting as they are.
Peele's more tempted by his own ideas than those of preexisting properties
Ahead of the premiere of "Nope," Jordan Peele sat down with AP News to discuss his latest feature, its meta elements, and what inspired him to make it a reality. During the conversation, he touched on the idea of working on a franchise movie, which he feels wouldn't be nearly as fun or fulfilling as pursuing his original ideas. "When faced with my very favorite properties, it still doesn't beat the thing I haven't written yet or the thing I haven't figured out," he said, seemingly quelling hope for a Jordan Peele-directed feature that doesn't have roots in his own mind for the time being.
From Star Wars to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, franchises are all the rage in Hollywood thanks to their marketability, recognizability, and general profitability. Naturally, this means this hasn't been the only time that Peele has been asked about taking on such productions. He told Rolling Stone in 2019, "It's a filmmaker's dream. But you know, I feel like I only have so much time. I have a lot of stories to tell, and it just doesn't feel right." He admits that the properties he's been offered over the years have certainly tempted him, but at the end of the day, he just can't bring himself to try any of them out.
In a world dominated by superhero movies and all too familiar properties, the films of Jordan Peele are a collective breath of fresh air. He'd undoubtedly knock a franchise film out of the park, but if he never gets around to it, chances are the endeavors he puts his creative effort into instead will be worth the sacrifice.