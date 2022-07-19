Why Jordan Peele Is Resisting The Allure Of Franchise Filmmaking Right Now

Jordan Peele has become one of the most influential filmmakers of his generation, and it didn't take him long to find his cinematic style. Making his directorial debut in 2017 via "Get Out" (which could potentially get a sequel down the line), the seasoned comedian immediately solidified himself as someone capable of blending psychological horror and societal commentary to perfection. He did the same two years later with "Us," which further proved his proficiency behind the lens as a master storyteller. Peele's third directorial effort, "Nope," is right around the corner, and per usual, moviegoers have every reason to be excited.

Starring Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as siblings OJ and Emerald Haywood, "Nope" sees their relatively average life turned upside down. Random objects start falling from the sky, resulting in the death of their father, Otis (Keith David), so they take it upon themselves to investigate. With the help of Angel Torres (Brandon Perea) and documentary filmmaker Antlers Hoist (Michael Wincott), they make it their mission to capture footage of the aerial craft responsible. Ever since the first trailer dropped, fans have awaited this release with bated breath, and they'll finally get to check it out on July 22, 2022.

Given the grip Jordan Peele has over Hollywood, as evidenced by the response to his previous and impending works, one has to wonder why he hasn't tackled any well-known franchises yet. As it turns out, he has a reason for avoiding projects of that variety — as tempting as they are.