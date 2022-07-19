The One Thing Nope Audiences Won't Get During Their Viewing Experience

Jordan Peele is gearing up for the July 22 release of "Nope," the latest in the filmmaker's celebrated career. When Peele, fresh off his hit sketch show "Key and Peele," first told the world that his feature-length directorial debut "Get Out" would be a horror movie, eyebrows were raised. He was, after all, generally seen as an affable comedian whose most recognizable work included parodies of former president Barack Obama and lovers of hotel breakfast foods. But when "Get Out" hit theaters in early 2017, any naysayers were silenced. The movie was, in the words of The New Yorker, a critique of "the insidious racism that lurks just beneath a veneer of white liberal do-gooderism." It would go on to win the Oscar for best original screenplay, with nominations for both Peele and Daniel Kaluuya in the best director and best actor categories, respectively (via IMDb).

Now, with "Nope," the director hopes to take moviegoers on a close encounter of the third kind. Expectations for the upcoming Universal Pictures release are sky-high and will undoubtedly be bolstered by the mostly positive early critical response, as well as the exciting return of Kaluuya to Peele's cinematic world. Kaluuya is joined by Keke Palmer in "Nope," where they play OJ and Emerald, siblings who live on a horse ranch and are beset by alien visitors. (Given the plot, it should come as no surprise the working title was "Little Green Men.")

To date, Peele has remained steadfastly tight-lipped about specific "Nope" details. But, at the flick's Los Angeles premiere, he gave potential moviegoers some idea of what the movie will be, as well as what they shouldn't expect.