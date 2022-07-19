Early Critical Response To Jordan Peele's Nope Is Quite Revealing

Based on the first batch of reactions to "Nope," it looks as though Jordan Peele has another success on his hands. On Twitter, Shannon McGrew of Nightmarish Conjuring said of the film, "#NopeMovie is otherworldly yet indescribable. From instances of sheer terror to heartfelt moments btwn the characters, #Nope is an experience that won't be easy to shake off as you find yourself picking your jaw up from the floor. Jordan Peele has done it again!"

Others also heaped praise on Peele's latest venture, with Collider's Steven Weintraub tweeting that he doesn't want to give anything about the movie away, other than that it gets his stamp of approval. Fandango and Rotten Tomatoes writer Erik Davis said that "Nope" is one of his cinematic highlights of the year, and added, "What I love most about #Nope is the storytelling. It's Peele's biggest film yet (the sound is incredible), but the story is clever & always evolving. The characters are so well written. You're invested from the moment it starts & you'll want to talk about it long after it's over."

Eric Eisenberg of Cinema Blend tweeted that "Nope" continues the successful tradition of Peele's previous films, writing, "It's a summer spectacle about spectacle, and while there are many flavors mixed in, it's particularly an excellent tribute to Jaws. Peele is 3-for-3." Several other critics weighing in also compared the film to Steven Spielberg classics, including freelance writer Brandon Norwood, who tweeted, "Really liked 'NOPE.' Like a cross between 'JAWS' and 'CLOSE ENCOUNTERS.' Jordan has created a vert unique sci-fi horror epic."

On the other hand, CNN's Frank Pallotta had a few different points of reference. He said the movie felt inspired by 1950s genre cinema and added, "Jordan Peele has been compared to Hitchcock, but NOPE shows he's a next-gen Carpenter. Enjoy the show and don't look up."