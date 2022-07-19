Here's Your First Look At Quinta Brunson As Oprah In Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

The five-time Grammy Award winner known as Weird Al Yankovic is finally getting his story immortalized in the feature "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" with "Harry Potter" star Daniel Radcliffe to play the titular performer. The cast is pretty stacked for the Roku original flick, and the narrative will certainly be intriguing to experience, given the plot's inspiration.

Weird Al is known for being one of Hollywood's most hilarious individuals, and the parodies he has unleashed upon the mainstream are nothing short of a gut-busting good time. It's no secret that Weird Al is an outrageous character in real life, and while many are familiar with his content, his legend has yet to be told on the big screen. Eric Appel, director of the film, humorously told Deadline, "When Weird Al first sat me down against my will and told me his life story, I didn't believe any of it, but I knew that we had to make a movie about it."

The film covers the best-selling artist's rise to fame, including some of his encounters with celebrities. Radcliffe will be joined by Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey. And finally, Roku has released the first look at the celebrated talk show host in "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story."