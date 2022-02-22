Daniel Radcliffe Is Completely Unrecognizable As Weird Al Yankovic

There's hardly a human alive today who doesn't know the music of "Weird Al" Yankovic. From amazing parody hits like "Amish Paradise," "White & Nerdy," and "Eat It," among others, fans have been getting a good belly laugh from his musical talent for decades now. But just because he's already made millions over the course of his career doesn't mean he's settling down anytime soon. He is currently on a musical tour right now, as well as working with Roku on a star-studded biopic.

The star who has been picked to represent him in the film is none other than Daniel Radcliffe. Yes, the same Daniel Radcliffe of "Harry Potter" fame. He's done a lot since making his own fortune with the "Harry Potter" franchise, including guest appearances as himself on animated shows like "The Simpsons" and "BoJack Horseman." He has also starred in several Broadway productions, including "Equus" and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."

For anyone who is skeptical about whether or not Radcliffe can pull off playing Weird Al, get ready to be proven wrong. That's because one of the first official set photos from the film was released on Twitter today — and the resemblance is uncanny.