Daniel Radcliffe Is Completely Unrecognizable As Weird Al Yankovic
There's hardly a human alive today who doesn't know the music of "Weird Al" Yankovic. From amazing parody hits like "Amish Paradise," "White & Nerdy," and "Eat It," among others, fans have been getting a good belly laugh from his musical talent for decades now. But just because he's already made millions over the course of his career doesn't mean he's settling down anytime soon. He is currently on a musical tour right now, as well as working with Roku on a star-studded biopic.
The star who has been picked to represent him in the film is none other than Daniel Radcliffe. Yes, the same Daniel Radcliffe of "Harry Potter" fame. He's done a lot since making his own fortune with the "Harry Potter" franchise, including guest appearances as himself on animated shows like "The Simpsons" and "BoJack Horseman." He has also starred in several Broadway productions, including "Equus" and "How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying."
For anyone who is skeptical about whether or not Radcliffe can pull off playing Weird Al, get ready to be proven wrong. That's because one of the first official set photos from the film was released on Twitter today — and the resemblance is uncanny.
Both Yankovic and director Eric Appel recently tweeted out the film's first official photo with Radcliffe
Yankovic himself was the first one to "leak" the photo, tweeting it and the following caption a little after 2 p.m. today: "SHOOT DAY #8: it never fails – we're trying to shoot a movie here, and this cosplayer weirdo tries to crash our set! Ugh! I mean, I love my fans, but... boundaries, people! Don't worry, we had security throw him out. #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory @TheRokuChannel."
Eric Appel, director of the biopic, chose a simpler caption when he tweeted out the exact same photo less than two hours later: "First official photo! #WEIRDTheAlYankovicStory @TheRokuChannel." Yankovic's tweet has been out for less than half a day and already has over 4,000 likes at the time of writing. While Appel's sister-tweet has significantly less traction on social media, all of the comments on both tweets are overwhelmingly positive. It'll be interesting to see more set photos as filming continues — and it'll be especially exciting to see how the final product turns out.