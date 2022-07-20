She Will's Alice Krige Discusses The Film's Subtle #MeToo Message - Exclusive

From "Promising Young Woman" to "Bombshell," there are plenty of cinematic stories of women reckoning with the evil that men do, and that's especially true since the rise of the #MeToo movement. The stirring psychological thriller "She Will" tells a feminist tale that adds an intriguing new perspective to that tradition.

The story focuses on fading movie star Veronica Ghent, played by a captivating Alice Krige, who escapes to a secluded retreat in Scotland after a double mastectomy. There, on the ground where witches used to be burned, Veronica finally finds the strength to acknowledge the truth of the trauma inflicted on her by Eric Hathbourne (Malcolm McDowell), the director of her first film.

While the #MeToo message is unmistakable, the film handles the realities of the situation delicately, preferring to highlight the emotional fallout of Hathbourne's actions rather than fully spelling out his evil deeds. As a result, the story becomes much more than a tale of feminist revenge. In a conversation with Looper, Krige explained her take on her character's arc in "She Will" and what Veronica's really after when she finally confronts Hathbourne in the movie's climax.