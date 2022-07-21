58% Of Fans Said This Was Their Favorite Part About Luxury Movie Theaters

While the COVID-19 pandemic put a significant halt to the usual moviegoing experience, things began to revert back to some level of normalcy by 2022. With safer theater practices being put in place and vaccines widely available, movie fans have been able to return to their happy place with glee and excitement. And while not every release has fared well in theaters, there were still a significant number of box office successes during the pandemic, including "No Time to Die," "F9: The Fast Saga," and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" (via Box Office Mojo). There was even a billion-dollar success during this time, with "Spider-Man: No Way Home" exploding at the box office, etching its way into the ten highest-grossing movies of all time (via Box Office Mojo). It all goes to show that nothing will beat the movie theater experience for audiences.

Going back to theaters after such a tumultuous time almost feels like a nostalgia trip. Not only is it great to finally watch the movies themselves, many of which were delayed over the course of the pandemic, but additionally, the many quirks of being within the movie theater setting itself can't be replicated anywhere else. There are plenty of elements of the movie theater experience worth being excited about yet again, but which one do fans look forward to the most? Looper conducted a survey of 575 people around the country and asked them to choose their favorite part about luxury movie theaters.