Alicia Vikander's Update On Her Tomb Raider Sequel May Worry Fans

The "Tomb Raider" games are some of the most popular and recognizable to ever reach home consoles, and for good reason. Going on perilous journeys as the fearless Laura Croft in search of artifacts and trinkets lost to time is the stuff action-adventure video games are made of. Of course, with such a thrilling premise and an iconic main character, it shouldn't surprise anyone that the franchise has jumped to the big screen on a handful of occasions over the years — some of these attempts finding far more success than others.

The first attempt to bring "Tomb Raider" into live-action at the movies came in 2001 in the form of "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider." While not the most critically celebrated video game adaptation out there, the Angelina Jolie-led film did well enough to score itself a sequel two years later. "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – The Cradle of Life" didn't perform much better than its predecessor, however, thus putting the series on ice. Croft wouldn't return to the cinema until 15 years later, played by Alicia Vikander in the "Tomb Raider" reboot from Warner Bros.

It didn't turn out to be a massive hit, but "Tomb Raider" did better with critics and fans than the films that came before it. Therefore, is the long-dormant sequel still on the way? Here's what Vikander had to say on the subject.