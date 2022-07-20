Nearly 36% Of Fans Said This Was Their Least Favorite Relationship On The Big Bang Theory

CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" has been one of the network's most successful shows ever (via TV Insider). While a mecca for geeky tropes, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and the rest of the gang learn outside of the world of science, finding love and possibilities they never thought they'd achieve.

Leonard and Penny's relationship is one of the most focused-on relationships throughout "The Big Bang Theory." They are mostly on-again, off-again for the early seasons of the series, but ultimately marry in Season 6. However, other romantic relationships are vital to the show, including Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch). Other relationships, such as Sheldon and Amy's (Mayim Bialik), evolve significantly during their tenure.

Yet, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) isn't as lucky, having to break up his arranged engagement with Anu (Rati Gupta) by the show's end. Either way, a lot of "The Big Bang Theory" is focused on romantic relationships — some better than others. Here's what nearly 36% of fans said was their least favorite romantic relationship on the show.