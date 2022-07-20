Nearly 36% Of Fans Said This Was Their Least Favorite Relationship On The Big Bang Theory
CBS' "The Big Bang Theory" has been one of the network's most successful shows ever (via TV Insider). While a mecca for geeky tropes, Leonard (Johnny Galecki), Sheldon (Jim Parsons), Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and the rest of the gang learn outside of the world of science, finding love and possibilities they never thought they'd achieve.
Leonard and Penny's relationship is one of the most focused-on relationships throughout "The Big Bang Theory." They are mostly on-again, off-again for the early seasons of the series, but ultimately marry in Season 6. However, other romantic relationships are vital to the show, including Howard (Simon Helberg) and Bernadette's (Melissa Rauch). Other relationships, such as Sheldon and Amy's (Mayim Bialik), evolve significantly during their tenure.
Yet, Raj (Kunal Nayyar) isn't as lucky, having to break up his arranged engagement with Anu (Rati Gupta) by the show's end. Either way, a lot of "The Big Bang Theory" is focused on romantic relationships — some better than others. Here's what nearly 36% of fans said was their least favorite romantic relationship on the show.
Raj and Emily are fans' least favorite relationship
According to a recent poll Looper conducted with over 560 United States-based fans of "The Big Bang Theory," about 35.82% voted that Raj and Emily (Laura Spencer) are their least favorite relationship on the show. Amy and Sheldon came in second at 25.18%, Penny and Leonard at 19.86%, and finally Howard and Bernadette at 19.15%. Given that Raj never finds a true love that lasts or refuses to accept one that could, it makes sense that fans would dislike his relationship with Emily. While she is Raj's most serious and long-term relationship on the show, fans may dislike her because she refuses to hang out with the larger group.
Although Raj and Emily may be fans' least favorite couple out of the other serious relationships in the main cast, many still advocate that the two should have ended up together by Season 12's final episode (via Reddit). Raj's overall ending remains hugely divisive amongst fans as he is the only one to remain single at the end of "The Big Bang Theory." Kunal Nayyar, however, defended his character to Metro UK, explaining, "I find it quite poignant that the one character that believed in true love so much was the one who didn't, in the end, find it. It's beautiful!"