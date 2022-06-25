Kevin Feige Gives Marvel Fans The Comic-Con Update They've Been Craving
It's been three years since San Diego Comic-Con ran as an in-person event. Consequently, it's also been three years since Marvel Studios hosted a panel at the event. However, as most comic book fans already know, the studio's 2019 SDCC panel was truly one to remember. The panel, which took place just a few months after "Avengers: Endgame" brought an end to Marvel's "Infinity Saga," included several huge announcements that, at the time, totally redefined many fans' expectations for the future of the MCU.
Not only did Natalie Portman appear at the event to announce her return as Jane Foster AKA The Mighty Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder," but the panel also concluded with the announcement that Mahershala Ali will star as the central vampire hunter in Marvel's "Blade" reboot. It was at its 2019 SDCC panel that Marvel also officially announced that Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen would star in a "Doctor Strange" sequel titled "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (via EW).
In other words, Marvel's 2019 SDCC panel gave fans their first real pieces of information about many of the movies and TV shows that the studio has released over the past three years. Now, with SDCC set to make its long-awaited in-person return this summer, fans have begun to wonder whether or not Marvel will use the event to host another game-changing panel.
Fortunately, it looks like MCU fans just got the answer to that very question.
Marvel Studios will return to San Diego Comic-Con this year
During a Disney press event promoting 'Thor: Love and Thunder' that Looper attended, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed that the studio will make an appearance at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. "We'll be at Comic-Con next month, which we're excited about," Feige said. "[It'll be the] first time since we were on stage there three years ago." The Marvel Studios boss added, "We're excited to go and talk about the future."
As was previously mentioned, most of the projects that Marvel dedicated its 2019 panel to discussing have since been released. That means whatever announcements the studio makes at this year's SDCC will likely focus on upcoming Marvel projects that it has remained fairly tight-lipped about, including "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3," and "Fantastic Four." The plot and cast details for all those films have been kept under tight wraps, but with "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" scheduled to hit theaters this November, it seems safe to assume that Marvel will have to reveal, at the very least, some secrets about its upcoming films and TV shows at SDCC next month.
The studio could very well use this year's SDCC to clear up some of the confusion regarding how its upcoming "Black Panther" sequel will address the death of Chadwick Boseman, or it could offer some insight into the role Jonathan Majors' Kang the Conqueror will play in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Additionally, if the studio truly wants to create a worthy follow-up to its 2019 panel, it could even reveal details about some unannounced projects.
All of which is to say that any announcements Marvel makes at this year's SDCC will invariably offer some much-needed insight into the future of the MCU.