Kevin Feige Gives Marvel Fans The Comic-Con Update They've Been Craving

It's been three years since San Diego Comic-Con ran as an in-person event. Consequently, it's also been three years since Marvel Studios hosted a panel at the event. However, as most comic book fans already know, the studio's 2019 SDCC panel was truly one to remember. The panel, which took place just a few months after "Avengers: Endgame" brought an end to Marvel's "Infinity Saga," included several huge announcements that, at the time, totally redefined many fans' expectations for the future of the MCU.

Not only did Natalie Portman appear at the event to announce her return as Jane Foster AKA The Mighty Thor in "Thor: Love and Thunder," but the panel also concluded with the announcement that Mahershala Ali will star as the central vampire hunter in Marvel's "Blade" reboot. It was at its 2019 SDCC panel that Marvel also officially announced that Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen would star in a "Doctor Strange" sequel titled "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" (via EW).

In other words, Marvel's 2019 SDCC panel gave fans their first real pieces of information about many of the movies and TV shows that the studio has released over the past three years. Now, with SDCC set to make its long-awaited in-person return this summer, fans have begun to wonder whether or not Marvel will use the event to host another game-changing panel.

Fortunately, it looks like MCU fans just got the answer to that very question.