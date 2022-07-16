The Least Likable Ozark Character, According To 23% Of Fans

Over the course of its four-season run on Netflix, "Ozark" was not only one of the most boldly stylish offerings in the streamer's vaults but one of its most thrillingly original too. Set largely in the backwoods of Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks region, the pitch-black crime drama followed the travails of the Byrde family as they try to stay alive — and together — while patriarch Marty (Jason Bateman) and his wife Wendy (Laura Linney) launder money for the Navarro Drug Cartel. Along the way, the Byrdes were tested at virtually every turn by unforeseen twists of fate, and a veritable cavalcade of cold-blooded criminal sorts, dodgy politicians, and cagey government agents, most of whom had their own stake in their illegal enterprises.

Needless to say, a lot of those characters were not easy to like. Though they're all intriguing in their own right, some might even argue most of the key players on "Ozark" were pretty easy to hate. So much so that Looper set out to find once and for all which of the series' characters was the most reviled among "Ozark" fandom via a recent poll. A total of 575 U.S. respondents made their opinions on the matter known. And more than 23% of them agreed one of the show's biggest shot-callers was the least likable character in the "Ozark" landscape.