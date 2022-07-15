The Compelling Reason Chris Pratt Won't Be Playing Indiana Jones Any Time Soon

It appears that everyone wants Chris Pratt to play Indiana Jones, except for ... Chris Pratt. For years now, rumors and reports have swirled about the "Guardians of the Galaxy" and "Jurassic World" star possibly taking over the mantle of Dr. Jones once Harrison Ford finally lays down his hat and whip for good. But in a new interview, Pratt has revealed that he actually wants nothing to do with the iconic role, and he has a pretty valid reason why.

Back in January 2021, media sources claimed that Pratt had been pegged to replace Ford in the next "Indiana Jones" movie and any future projects to come (via Comic Book). It was believed that Ford would come back and "Indiana Jones 5" and ultimately set up multiple spin-off films, which would see Pratt in the titular role. In fact, back in 2015, Deadline reported that Steven Spielberg himself was interested in having Pratt star in an "Indiana Jones" reboot that he would direct. But several different people close to the "Indiana Jones" franchise, including producer Frank Marshall, have insisted that the rumors and reports hold no water. "There will only be one Indiana Jones and that's Harrison Ford," Marshall told Den of Geek in December 2020.

To make matters worse, Spielberg is not even directing "Indiana Jones 5" anymore, so the chances of a Pratt takeover are looking very slim at the moment. However, even if Spielberg was directing, the former "Parks and Recreation" star told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast in a new interview that there's no chance whatsoever that he'd play Indy. And his reason why is pretty hilarious.