Sony And Marvel's Madame Web Just Added A Major Parks And Recreation Star

Sony and Marvel have apparently decided to further up the talent ante for their latest film collaboration, the Dakota Johnson-led "Madame Web."

The film has Johnson playing Marvel's clairvoyant mutant Madame Web, with her expected to portray the younger Julia Carpenter version of the famous Spider-Man ally seen in more recent comics and the "Ultimate Spider-Man" animated series (via MovieWeb). A number of other names have been revealed for the project, including Sydney Sweeney of "Euphoria" and Emma Roberts of "American Horror Story."

In the comics, Madame Web uses her psychic and telepathic powers to help Spider-Man and other characters. The original version of Web saw her as an elderly blind woman who suffered from neurological deterioration due to a chronic autoimmune disorder called myasthenia gravis, which left her unable to walk (via Marvel). Julia Carpenter — who originally took on the mantle of Spider-Woman — was given Web's powers in 2010's "Amazing Spider-Man" Vol 1, issue #636, after the psychic superhero helper was mortally wounded by Kraven the Hunter and his wife Sasha Kravinoff (via Marvel Database).

It hasn't been revealed who the latest star to join the project is slated to play, but their inclusion does suggest that the studios are stacking their chips on "Madame Web."