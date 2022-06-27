Sony's Madame Web Just Landed A Big American Horror Story Star

All told, it has become clear that Sony's Spider-Man Universe still has a long way to go if it ever hopes to achieve the remarkable success that Marvel's Cinematic Universe has enjoyed throughout the past decade. Sony's attempts to bring Spider-Man-associated characters into the limelight has, thus far, been a mixed bag. The two symbiote films, "Venom," and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," have achieved strong commercial success, but without the same high reviews as most MCU movies. Meanwhile, the recent flop of "Morbius" was a commercial and critical disaster.

Still, the abysmal response to the so-called living vampire seems not to have dissuaded any of Sony's plans for upcoming films within this universe, such as the Dakota Johnson-led "Madame Web."

In the comics, Madame Web is an elderly clairvoyant who possesses incredible psychic and telepathic powers, allowing her to see the future and even open up passageways between different universes. Although a neurological condition has left her blind and without the use of her legs, she has assisted the friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man numerous times over the years — and now she's getting her own solo film within Sony's Spider-Man Universe, despite the fact that she rarely fights anybody herself.

At this point in time, we may not know exactly what the story of this upcoming film might entail for Madame Web, but we have gotten some extremely exciting news regarding the film's cast -– as the movie just recently landed a major star from FX's "American Horror Story."