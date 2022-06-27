Sony's Madame Web Just Landed A Big American Horror Story Star
All told, it has become clear that Sony's Spider-Man Universe still has a long way to go if it ever hopes to achieve the remarkable success that Marvel's Cinematic Universe has enjoyed throughout the past decade. Sony's attempts to bring Spider-Man-associated characters into the limelight has, thus far, been a mixed bag. The two symbiote films, "Venom," and "Venom: Let There Be Carnage," have achieved strong commercial success, but without the same high reviews as most MCU movies. Meanwhile, the recent flop of "Morbius" was a commercial and critical disaster.
Still, the abysmal response to the so-called living vampire seems not to have dissuaded any of Sony's plans for upcoming films within this universe, such as the Dakota Johnson-led "Madame Web."
In the comics, Madame Web is an elderly clairvoyant who possesses incredible psychic and telepathic powers, allowing her to see the future and even open up passageways between different universes. Although a neurological condition has left her blind and without the use of her legs, she has assisted the friendly-neighborhood Spider-Man numerous times over the years — and now she's getting her own solo film within Sony's Spider-Man Universe, despite the fact that she rarely fights anybody herself.
At this point in time, we may not know exactly what the story of this upcoming film might entail for Madame Web, but we have gotten some extremely exciting news regarding the film's cast -– as the movie just recently landed a major star from FX's "American Horror Story."
Emma Roberts is joining Madame Web in an undisclosed role
As reported by Deadline, actor Emma Roberts is set to star in "Madame Web" in an undisclosed role. The niece of legendary actor Julia Roberts, Emma Roberts first joined "American Horror Story" during the third season, "Coven," and quickly became a main cast member within the anthology series, being featured prominently in subsequent seasons such as "Freak Show," "Cult," "Apocalypse," and "1984" -– although she did elect to sit out the tenth season.
In addition to Roberts and Dakota Johnson, other actors attached to "Madame Web" include "Euphoria" breakout star Sydney Sweeney, Isabela Merced, Celeste O'Conner, and Tahir Rahim — all of whom, with the exception of Johnson, have yet to have their roles confirmed within the film (via IMDb). Although we still don't know the extent of Roberts' part in "Madame Web," her addition to the cast still marks her first foray into the superhero genre as a whole, and considering the incredible range she's displayed playing a different character in nearly every season of "American Horror Story," we have to assume that she will be more than capable of taking on any role they might give her.