The Ms. Marvel Team-Up Iman Vellani Would Love To See In The MCU

Ever since "Avengers: Endgame" arrived in theaters back in 2019, Kevin Feige has been focused on expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe with new heroes, new villains, new worlds, and new realities to explore. Projects like "Loki," "Spider-Man: No Way Home," and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness " all focus on introducing alternate versions of reality in different ways. And thanks to Disney's acquisition of Fox, many fans are expecting the X-Men and the Fantastic Four to show up thanks to the MCU's Multiverse, especially since Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski) cameo in the recent "Doctor Strange" sequel.

But one of the newest arrivals to the MCU is Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) in "Ms. Marvel" — which is a much smaller adventure compared to these huge Multiversal events. It sees the young New Jersey teen discover her own cosmic powers when she finds an old bangle belonging to her grandmother. But by the end of the series, Kamala's best friend, Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz), reveals that Ms. Marvel's genes have a "mutation" — as the iconic 1990s "X-Men" theme twinkles in the background. Nice.

Clearly, Marvel is getting ready for the mutants to properly show up in the MCU over the next few years. In 2019, Kevin Feige told iO9 that fans would be waiting a while for them to return, saying, "It's much more, for us, less about specifics of when and where [the X-Men will appear] right now and more just the comfort factor and how nice it is that they're home. That they're all back. But it will be a very long time." But with mutants finally on their way to the MCU, there's a particular hero that Iman Vellani wants Ms. Marvel to team up with.