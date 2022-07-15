Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Confirms Will's Love Interest In Case You Weren't Paying Any Attention
Noah Schnapp's character of Will Byers has really had a tough time on "Stranger Things." From the very start of the series, Will was whisked away to the Upside Down, and the town of Hawkins was convinced that he is dead. However, his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) never gave up and made contact with him through a string of bright Christmas lights. When he was finally freed from the Upside Down, Will was left somewhat traumatized and temporary host of a Mind Flayer slug from the Upside Down. His experiences left him feeling out of place and like he doesn't belong. This eventually resulted in the Byers family and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) moving away from Hawkins to California to start anew, and far from the nightmare of the Upside Down and prying government agencies.
Speaking with Digital Trends before the release of Season 4 of "Stranger Things," Schnapp was asked what people might expect from his character, to which he replied, "So Will's kind of experiencing a new struggle and new environment, and you kind of see him as a fish out of water. He's not in Hawkins anymore, but he's in California. You're used to seeing Will fighting a monster or the Upside Down and the supernatural kind of forces against him. But this is just his personal struggles and high school." The series has eluded to Will's sexuality many times, though never expressed directly since the show is set during the 1980s. However, it looks like the actor has finally confirmed Will's love interest in "Stranger Things."
Schnapp has confirmed that Will likes Mike
In an interview with Variety, Noah Schnapp spoke about his character's journey and said, "I mean, it's pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They've been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. Even in Season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline." He continued, "I think for Season 4, it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend but struggles with knowing if he'll be accepted or not, and feeling like a mistake and like he doesn't belong."
Schnapp clarified that Will has always felt like an outsider. All of his friends have girlfriends and little cliques, but Will has never known such a feeling. Schnapp added that he thinks that is why the character of Will resonates so much with fans. With the events of Season 4 of "Stranger Things" still fresh in our collective minds, it almost seemed like we were going to get confirmation of this fact inside of Season 4, mainly due to Will's speech to Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard) while on their rescue mission for Eleven, or when Will talked to his brother Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and his brother says that he can tell him anything. Either way, it definitely looks like "Stranger Things" will finally come to terms with Will's sexuality in the upcoming final season of the show, and it will be interesting to see what the future has in store for the character.