Stranger Things' Noah Schnapp Confirms Will's Love Interest In Case You Weren't Paying Any Attention

Noah Schnapp's character of Will Byers has really had a tough time on "Stranger Things." From the very start of the series, Will was whisked away to the Upside Down, and the town of Hawkins was convinced that he is dead. However, his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder) never gave up and made contact with him through a string of bright Christmas lights. When he was finally freed from the Upside Down, Will was left somewhat traumatized and temporary host of a Mind Flayer slug from the Upside Down. His experiences left him feeling out of place and like he doesn't belong. This eventually resulted in the Byers family and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) moving away from Hawkins to California to start anew, and far from the nightmare of the Upside Down and prying government agencies.

Speaking with Digital Trends before the release of Season 4 of "Stranger Things," Schnapp was asked what people might expect from his character, to which he replied, "So Will's kind of experiencing a new struggle and new environment, and you kind of see him as a fish out of water. He's not in Hawkins anymore, but he's in California. You're used to seeing Will fighting a monster or the Upside Down and the supernatural kind of forces against him. But this is just his personal struggles and high school." The series has eluded to Will's sexuality many times, though never expressed directly since the show is set during the 1980s. However, it looks like the actor has finally confirmed Will's love interest in "Stranger Things."