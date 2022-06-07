Stranger Things 5 Will Be Forced By The Ravages Of Time In The Direction We Suspected

While we are all waiting on pins and needles for the second part of Netflix's "Stranger Things 4" to drop on July 1, we'll soon have to do the same for Season 5. As previously confirmed by Matt and Ross Duffer (via Twitter), the fifth season of the '80s-nostalgia series will also be its last. Of course, while production on the final season has not even started, we can reasonably expect the final showdown with the dreaded Upside Down to take the show out with style.

While the wait for the climactic fight will inevitably seem long, we can only hope that the hiatus before Season 5 isn't nearly as long as the nearly three years it took to go from Season 3, Episode 8 ("The Battle of Starcourt") to Season 4, Episode 1 ("The Hellfire Club"). Of course, Season 4 was delayed repeatedly — like so many other TV and film projects — when production had to suspend during the initial lockdown for the coronavirus pandemic (via Deadline).

Barring another pandemic, we likely won't have to wait as long for the final season of "Stranger Things." However, that doesn't mean time won't be elapsing in another way many of us saw coming.