Netflix's Love Is Blind Just Landed In Some Legal Trouble

Netflix's "Love is Blind" — a show that's been a major hit for the streaming giant, resulting in a multi-year renewal after just two seasons — has reportedly landed in some legal trouble courtesy of a former contestant. The situation arises just months after Netflix decided to extend "Love is Blind" through Season 5.

According to Parrot Analytics, "Love is Blind" was the third most in-demand original reality show during the first quarter of 2022, which is when Season 2 aired. For those who haven't seen it, the series follows 30 contestants — 15 men and 15 women — as they attempt to find love by going on a series of dates. The catch is that the potential romantic partners cannot see one another until they are ready to propose marriage. Once engaged, the couples do get to see each other and are given several weeks to try and build their futures together before eventually walking down the aisle and proving that "love is blind," as the saying goes.

But according to one former contestant, everything is apparently not quite what we see on TV. Here's what this "Love is Blind" Season 2 participant is alleging.