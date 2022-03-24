Love Is Blind Fans Just Got The Best Possible News

Reality dating shows that revolve around everyday people's quest to find love and live happily ever have been all the rage for decades. It was only a matter of time until Netflix got in on the action. However, "Love is Blind" is a dating show with a twist, as the contestants do not get to lay eyes on each other until wedding bells are in the air. This all leads to a wedding ceremony, where the would-be lovers must decide whether to get married or go their separate ways. But can people still love each other without feeling the physical chemistry that's brought human beings together for eons? This is the big question "Love is Blind" aims to answer with each episode.

"Love is Blind" has been a hit for Netflix thus far. In fact, the streaming giant recently announced that a third season is currently in the works, suggesting that the streaming company wants to keep matching unlikely lovers for years to come. But can fans expect to see more seasons after that?