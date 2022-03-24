Love Is Blind Fans Just Got The Best Possible News
Reality dating shows that revolve around everyday people's quest to find love and live happily ever have been all the rage for decades. It was only a matter of time until Netflix got in on the action. However, "Love is Blind" is a dating show with a twist, as the contestants do not get to lay eyes on each other until wedding bells are in the air. This all leads to a wedding ceremony, where the would-be lovers must decide whether to get married or go their separate ways. But can people still love each other without feeling the physical chemistry that's brought human beings together for eons? This is the big question "Love is Blind" aims to answer with each episode.
"Love is Blind" has been a hit for Netflix thus far. In fact, the streaming giant recently announced that a third season is currently in the works, suggesting that the streaming company wants to keep matching unlikely lovers for years to come. But can fans expect to see more seasons after that?
Love is Blind has been renewed
Good news, "Love is Blind" fans. Netflix will focus on romance and heartache for the foreseeable future, so you can all rest assured knowing that your mushy needs will be covered for quite some time. After recently completing its second season with an emotional reunion episode, the streamer has finally announced more big plans for "Love is Blind" moving forward. According to Collider, the hit reality series has been renewed through Season 5, meaning that a lot of people are about to meet under bizarre circumstances then decide if they're willing to make a long-term commitment afterward.
Per Collider, Netflix also released a boyband-themed music video to accompany the "Love is Blind" announcement. Hosted by Nick Lachey, the wholesome footage is currently available to watch on the streaming giant's official YouTube channel and is bound to please fans of romantic pop music that's reminiscent of The Backstreet Boys and NSYNC.