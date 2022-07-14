Every Mistake Netflix Made With Resident Evil Ranked

Contains spoilers for "Resident Evil"

In the world of horror video games, "Resident Evil" is arguably the prestige name when it comes to scaring gamers silly with zombies, werewolves, and giant vampire women. But Screen Gems and Sony Pictures quickly realized the franchise's potential way back in the early 2000s, tapping Paul W. S. Anderson to bring it to life on the big screen in 2002's "Resident Evil." The timeline of the Milla Jovovich-starring franchise deviated far away from the games, but still delivered a high-octane science-fiction horror experience that many filmgoers enjoyed, until it ended with "Resident Evil: The Final Chapter" in 2016.

Since then, many have wondered what the franchise could look like in a time after the rise of so-called "elevated horror" of the mid 2010s, and now Netflix has tried its hand at turning the games into a bingeable series. 2022's "Resident Evil" follows Jade Wesker (Tamara Smart) and Billie Wesker (Siena Agudong) as they move to New Raccoon City with their father, Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) — who has taken a job at Umbrella Corporation's South African base. Unfortunately, it isn't long before the twins start looking into the secrets lurking beneath the company's squeaky-clean exterior and inevitably unleash a flesh-eating apocalypse.

Unfortunately, the series quickly earned itself a handful of middling reviews alongside a weak 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes before it arrived on the streaming service. It's a complete misfire from Netflix, which is even more disappointing when you consider the streamer's other horror offerings. Here's everything the series got wrong, in one fell swoop.