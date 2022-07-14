Why Albert Wesker From Netflix's Resident Evil Looks So Familiar

This week sees the release of Netflix's latest take on the beloved and excessively bloody world of "Resident Evil" in an all-new series.

Spawned from a video game property that first came out nearly three decades ago, the new show casts a freshly decaying eye on flesh-eating zombies overly fond of chewing on people, as well as an iconic villain that has caused problems ever since the beginning. Albert Wesker has been a recurring foe to the franchise's heroes, spurring on the chaos that only the combination of carefully spent bullets and well-placed headshots can bring down. In the Netflix series, though, he's a far tamer figure that's all about science and not so much about family.

Besides being a head figure within the Umbrella Cooperation, this "Resident Evil" follows his attempt to contain and cover up the T-Virus created within the shady organization, while parenting his two daughters. It's a tough job, but someone's got to try and bring some moral fiber to one of the most hated characters in video game history, and it just so happens to be a man whose career is as cool as his emblematic rasp. This guy has been in two beloved sci-fi shows, been backup for one of the most feared action heroes of all time, and he's even handled law enforcement in one of the best TV shows ever made. He has also dabbled in video game franchises himself, appearing in some that have suffered their own world-ending events (ones where survival necessitated more than a green herb found in a police station).