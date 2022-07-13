New House Of The Dragon Images Are Extremely Revealing

HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon" is steadily nearing its premiere date, at which point viewers will be able to tune into some of the moments that laid the fictional groundwork for HBO's flagship fantasy series. Specifically, the events of "House of the Dragon" take place roughly 200 years before those of "Game of Thrones." In effect, this means that, while certain names may sound familiar to existing fans, its world will look somewhat different in most regards than that of "Game of Thrones."

Of course, while its setting may be fresh, "House of the Dragon" faces the inherent prequel problem of having to dramatize events to which most viewers already know the ending, based on their existing "Game of Thrones" knowledge. For what it's worth, George R. R. Martin is a fan of "House of the Dragon," having praised the work of some of its key creatives.

Now, with its premiere date imminent, Entertainment Weekly published a series of nine new "House of the Dragon" photos, revealing some intriguing details about the forthcoming series.