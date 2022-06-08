How George R.R. Martin Really Feels About House Of The Dragon

With a show like the upcoming "House of the Dragon," the real drama might not be happening on screen. HBO's "Game of Thrones" prequel series will try to capture the same lightning-in-a-bottle that made the original series one of the defining shows of the 2010's–and do so without "Game of Thrones" creator George R.R. Martin's direct involvement.

"House of the Dragon" is set about 200 years before the events of "Game of Thrones" and is centered on the dragon-riding Targaryen family. The story begins when King Viserys I (Paddy Considine) decides to name his daughter Rhanerya (Emma D'Arcy) as his heir, kicking off a Targaryen civil war known as the "Dance of Dragons."

The show is based on Martin's source material. "House of the Dragon" is derived from two anthologies that Martin co-wrote with Gardner Dozois, "Dangerous Women" and "Rogues," as well as his history "Fire & Blood." However, Martin doesn't have a hands-on role. As he explained after the show was announced in 2019, he isn't taking on any more scripts until his latest "Game of Thrones" novel, "Winds of Winter," is finished (via GeorgeRRMartin.com). As of March 2022, "Winds of Winter" is still in unfinished (via GeorgeRRMartin.com).

Martin has seen the work in progress, however, and shared his thoughts on social media.