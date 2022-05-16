HBO's House Of The Dragon Has A Major Problem, And It Isn't A Secret

HBO is enticing audiences to return to Westeros and the world of "Game of Thrones" with its upcoming prequel series "House of The Dragon," set to premiere on August 21. HBO's promotional material pitches the series as telling the story of House Targaryen centuries before Robert's Rebellion deposed the family from the Iron Throne and sent a young Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) into hiding.

The series' teaser trailer reveals a brewing conflict between Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith) and Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D'Arcy) concerning who will succeed King Viserys Targaryen (Paddy Considine), Prince Daemon's older brother. The Targaryens have seemingly already been in power in King's Landing for generations by the time this series kicks off, but the coming conflict will likely set the stage for the family's ultimate long-term demise. This central story is surely what HBO hopes helps fans warm up to the world of "Game of Thrones" again — but it also could be the chief reason this series does not succeed.

On one hand, different factions of the dragon-taming family breaking into violent conflict surely has the potential for the same level of suspense, action, and fiery conflict that "Game of Thrones" drew praise for. On the other hand, "House of the Dragon" is going to have a tough test ahead when it comes to getting past the sheer fact that audiences already know what's going to happen, lowering the shock and awe factor that "Game of Thrones" thrived on.