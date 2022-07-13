American Horror Stories Season 2 Trailer Promises All Of The Genre Tropes

People just can't seem to get enough of getting scared.

The "American Horror Story" anthology series has gone strong for many years now. To help give people even more reasons to be afraid of what goes bump in the night, we have an even stricter anthology series to tide us over until the next mainline series — "American Horror Stories." Instead of dividing stories into seasons, this show gives audiences bite-sized tales of anguish that span merely a single episode. As evidenced from the first season, that's plenty of time to deliver frights, and the second season promises to be no different.

While the first season delivered haunted movies and feral children, Season 2 appears to offer all of the same great horror tropes fans have come to expect out of this series. With a new trailer, viewers can now look forward to a creepy dollmaker, ghosts, and things popping out of the most unexpected places.