Chris Williams On The Most Difficult Thing To Animate In The Sea Beast - Exclusive

At first glance, it would seem like the hardest thing to animate in "The Sea Beast" would be the water. After all, going out to sea brings all sorts of new physics to take into consideration, and there's also the matter of getting the ocean to look realistic. While Chris Williams admitted that animating that much water is always going to be a challenge, he also delved into another matter that most viewers may not pay much attention to: rope. Those darned ropes.

Those ropes have been challenging him for a while, as he stated, "I remember, in particular, the ropes on Moana's boat were one of the big technical challenges of 'Moana.' Those ropes were the bane of our existence, and she only had a handful of ropes on her boat. Here we are making 'The Sea Beast,' and there's literally hundreds and hundreds of ropes on these tall ships, but we wanted it to feel really realized and authentic. We had to figure out how to manage all those ropes." With ropes, there are certain mechanics at play that have to work just right, or else the whole thing comes across as wonky.

Overcoming the ropes was merely a matter of putting in the effort to make them work, as Williams concluded by saying, "Fortunately, our crew knew that was a potential pitfall, so [we] spent a lot of time developing the technology and figuring out how the artists could deal with something as challenging as ropes." Their hard work is evident from the finished product, so if you plan on watching "The Sea Beast" soon, make sure you notice how all the ropes function.

"The Sea Beast" is now available on Netflix.