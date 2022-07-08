Chris Williams Dives Into The Making Of The Sea Beast - Exclusive Interview

Did you start production on the film prior to the pandemic and then had to make that transition?

Exactly.

What were the growing pains for that?

I'm really glad that we got to spend about a year and a half working with the story team and the visual development team, and started building a foundation for the story and the look of the movie before the pandemic sent us all home. We got to establish a lot of those relationships, and we got to build a pretty strong spine to the story. The story continued to evolve while we were working remotely, but I was glad we got to know each other by working in the same room together before all that happened.

Unfortunately, we were sent home just as the crew was starting to ramp up as far as animation, and lighting, and those sorts of things. A lot of the crew members, I still have not met. Most of the crew members on the movie, I still have not met in person. I'm looking forward to that because I want to thank them in person for all their hard work.

As far as the challenges go, on one hand, the technology made it surprisingly seamless. We were able to pick up and start working within days and continue to work on the movie. The tricky part was always that feeling of connection and being able to collaborate because animation is the ultimate collaborative art form. You have to be able to brainstorm and problem solve together as a group. It's a little more challenging, as everybody knows now, when you're doing it through Zoom. At the end of the day, it was slightly more draining, slightly more exhausting than it would normally be.

The crew was 100% committed and fought through those challenges. There's always challenges. It's never easy making an animated movie. They fought through challenges, and they made something that ... they had a sense that there was an opportunity here to make something special, and they seized it. We overcame.