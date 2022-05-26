Dave Filoni Sneaks This Figurine Into Every Episode Of The Mandalorian He Directs

For decades, "Star Wars" belonged to one man: George Lucas. His creative vision, coupled with an immensely talented interdisciplinary team, helped bring both the original and prequel trilogies to life in addition to numerous forms of ancillary media. However, come 2012, Lucas made the bold and rather painful choice to sell "Star Wars," as well as the entirety of Lucasfilm, to the Walt Disney Company for a staggering $4 billion (via USA Today). In the years since, numerous creatives have come along to put their own spin on the saga while honoring Lucas' legacy under the Disney banner.

One such individual who has grown increasingly prominent in the "Star Wars" sphere is Dave Filoni. As one of the key collaborators with George Lucas on the widely-beloved "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" series, Filoni has had the chance to try his hand at a variety of Disney "Star Wars" projects. The likes of "The Mandalorian" and the Easter egg-filled "Book of Boba Fett" bear his fingerprints, and for the most part, they are better for it. After all, Filoni has made no bones about his reverence for Lucas' works and the films and TV shows that inspired him decades ago.

As an homage to the roots of "Star Wars," Dave Filoni has made sure to sneak a figurine into every "Mandalorian" episode he's directed.