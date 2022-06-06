Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein May Have Confirmed Our Suspicions About Season 3

While speaking to The Times, Brett Goldstein seemingly revealed that the third season of "Ted Lasso," due to hit Apple TV+ later in 2022, will be the show's last. "We are writing it like that," he said. "It was planned as three. Spoiler alert — everyone dies." While a disaster killing the entire cast would be a shocking, horrifying, and tremendously unlikely ending to "Ted Lasso," regardless, fans will be heartbroken to know that the show itself is now possibly on borrowed time.

Showrunner Bill Lawrence hinted as much last fall, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "The cool thing about this show is when we started, we plotted out everybody's beginning, middle and end of a three-season arc. I would say that this story is going to be over next year, regardless — even if the show finds another story to tell and goes on."

It's hard to imagine "Ted Lasso" without its title character and his persistent ability to see the best in everyone around him. The eponymous coach has come a long way since he debuted nearly a decade ago in a pair of promotions for NBC's Premier League coverage (via Sports Illustrated), and while the series ending after three seasons may not be a surprise to fans, it would certainly be bittersweet.