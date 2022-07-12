This Is Us Fans Are All Saying The Same Thing About The 2022 Primetime Emmys

While "This is Us" did score one Emmy nomination, via Variety – for outstanding original music and lyrics for the song "Day of the Wedding / Song Title: The Forever Now" – the show was snubbed in the acting, directing and writing categories. Since its final season was heavily lauded critically for its high quality and heartbreaking performances, fans are more than miffed that it wasn't recognized by the Television Academy. Those congregating at the "This is Us" subreddit were particularly angry that Mandy Moore didn't pull a nomination for her performance as Rebecca Pearson, whose struggle with Alzheimer's Disease came to an emotional ending during the show's final season.

In a post by u/ouatfan30, fans vented furiously about this injustice. "Mandy Moore rocked it as Rebecca Pearson and it's a shame she's not getting the recognition she deserves," said u/inmynothing. Another user, u/Rosesandbows, agreed passionately, writing, "Oh i am LIVID. Mandy has always deserved but this season SPECIFICALLY? Shame on the academy, truly." Some fans posting there were stunned that Moore didn't even get nominated.

Other fans spared some ire for those who were forgotten on the technical side of things. "There was nothing for directing either. The train episode should have been nominated, one of the best episodes of television I've seen in a very very long time!" said u/Beneficial-Thought82.

Viewers who expressed their frustration on Twitter were just as mad, particularly about Moore's lack of nods. In fact, Moore's name made it to the platform's trending topics due to their ire. "Mandy Moore giving a career highlight performance portraying a mother in all ages and with alzheimer's and the emmys decided to snub her again," said @arronofsky, exemplifying the anger of many.