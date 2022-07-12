Squid Game Makes History Again Thanks To The 2022 Emmys

The Korean dystopian drama "Squid Game" was a genuine pop culture phenomenon, brought to us by Netflix. With a reported 111 million views in its first month (via Deadline), it had the biggest launch of any Netflix show — even bigger than favorites like "Bridgerton" or "Stranger Things." And it continues to be a popular series, ranked among the best on Netflix, with a Season 2 on the way.

All this is even more impressive when you consider how rare it is for a show in a language other than English to really take off in the US the way that "Squid Game" has ... albeit with a controversial English language audio track available, which viewers either loved or hated (Yahoo). Popularity like that doesn't come around very often, and now the 2022 Emmy nominations are handing the show a new crop of accolades.

The Emmys are also giving the series a chance to make history all over again — because even if the series doesn't actually take home a single Emmy award, the nominations alone mean that "Squid Game" already has achieved a groundbreaking accomplishment.