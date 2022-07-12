Rhea Seehorn Finally Gets The Recognition She Deserves For Better Call Saul

For the past seven years, actress Rhea Seehorn has portrayed Kim Wexler on AMC's "Better Call Saul." In the first episode of the "Breaking Bad" spin-off series, Kim, a fellow lawyer, is introduced as a friend and potential love interest for Jimmy McGill (aka Saul Goodman) (Bob Odenkirk). Unlike Jimmy, Kim takes her firm dedication to the law incredibly seriously, even condemning some of Jimmy's early schemes. However, by the sixth season, Kim becomes Jimmy's wife and is perfectly content to participate in schemes as long as the end goal is a morally justifiable one.

For many viewers, Kim is one of the most compelling characters on TV — all thanks, in large part, to Seehorn's nuanced performance. However, despite copious praise from critics and fans alike, Seehorn did not receive any Emmy nominations during her first five seasons on the series. As a result, there have been plenty of think pieces published about why critics believe Seehorn deserves that Emmy nod. For example, The Hollywood Reporter literally published a piece titled "Why 'Better Call Saul' Star Rhea Seehorn Deserves an Emmy Nomination," in which Daniel Fienberg pleaded to the Television Academy, writing, "How can you possibly keep ignoring Seehorn?"

Even Seehorn's co-stars have spoken up about her lack of nominations. Earlier this year, Odenkirk quote-tweeted a Variety article about Seehorn's chances of landing the nomination, writing, "Everybody wise up!"

Luckily, it turns out the Academy did wise up.