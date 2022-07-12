How Critics Really Feel About Kevin Hart's Performance In The Man From Toronto

Kevin Hart has cemented himself as one of the most popular comedians of the 21st century. The funnyman holds three spots in the top 10 highest-grossing stand-up films of all time (via Box Office Mojo). With success in stand-up and films, Hart was named as Forbes' highest-paid comedian in 2019, though it hasn't just been accolades for the Philadelphia native — the comedian has faced numerous controversies and backlashes in recent years (via the BBC). The star has also faced tons of criticism throughout his career, particularly from critics who have labeled him unfunny (via People).

When taking a look at his filmography, it's clear that there are just as many hits as there are misses in terms of critical success. In 2018, MEL MagazineE pondered why the comedian excels at stand up but isn't able to draw the same success in his film, saying, "On stage, Hart invites us to mock him — the punch line is often that he's in the wrong — but he's rarely been able to translate that into movies. It's because there's something fundamentally different about the two mediums."

In recent years, though, Hart's output has been more well received (via Rotten Tomatoes), showcasing a pivot in the way he presents himself. After a dramatic performance in "Fatherhood" and a blockbuster appearance alongside Dwayne Johnson in "Jumanji: The Next Level," Hart recently joined Woody Harrelson for "The Man from Toronto." In the action-comedy, the actor plays a man who is mistaken for a deadly hitman, only to be forced to work with said contract killer. Audiences are clearly tuning into the movie, but what are critics saying about Hart's newest role?