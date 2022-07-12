New Look At Jameela Jamil As She-Hulk's Titania Is A Brutal Dig At Elon Musk
Clapbacks are pretty much a social currency at this point. Or to phrase it in a way that doesn't sound like an aging Millennial desperately clinging to a crumbling perception of what's cool, the Internet really likes it when someone responds to a Bad Thing with either a vicious retort or a mocking taunt. Is either of these methods of communication particularly helpful? No, not even kinda sorta, but they deeply scratch a primal itch. Plus, let's be real ... How many people are really sharing statements of opinion on social media with the genuine intent to ignite healthy communication?
With that in mind, there have been quite a few Bad (or at least worrying) Things making the rounds online, so much so that it's challenging to focus on anything else. At least in part, celebrity personalities have doubled up on their public responses, possibly to give social media users something to rally behind, possibly to promote their newest project. In actor Jameela Jamil's case, it seems as if both intents are at play. She recently returned to Twitter after a brief hiatus in the wake of some harrowing news.
Here's what happened, as well as what she shared about her look as Titania in Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."
Jameela Jamila returned to Twitter after Elon Musk chose not to buy it
On April 14, 2022, Elon Musk announced that he had made an official offer to purchase Twitter in its entirety for $43.4 billion – with every cent paid in cash (via TechCrunch). The news was not met with broad excitement, partly due to Musk's claim that former United States President Donald Trump would have his Twitter account reinstated, which he notably used to spread dangerous misinformation (via NBC).
On April 25, Jameela Jamil announced her departure from the platform in a tweet. "One good thing about Elon buying [T]witter is that I will *FINALLY* leave and stop being a complete menace to society on here," she said. "So it's [a] win[-]win for you all really." And she seemingly followed through on her word, with her account going silent that very same day.
Until July 8, that is, when, after a lengthy back-and-forth, Musk officially retracted his intent to purchase the social site. Accounts like Culture Crave barely had time to announce the switch-up before Jamil tweeted a short behind-the-scenes video from "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" that depicts her working with the hair and makeup departments along with the caption "MWAHAHAHAHAHA I'm BACK."
While Jamil is only one of many who are rejoicing at the prospect of Twitter continuing along its current, Musk-less trajectory, it's really just a breath of fresh air to see some social buzz related to the upcoming "She-Hulk" series that has nothing to do with the quality of Marvel's CGI.