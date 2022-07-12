New Look At Jameela Jamil As She-Hulk's Titania Is A Brutal Dig At Elon Musk

Clapbacks are pretty much a social currency at this point. Or to phrase it in a way that doesn't sound like an aging Millennial desperately clinging to a crumbling perception of what's cool, the Internet really likes it when someone responds to a Bad Thing with either a vicious retort or a mocking taunt. Is either of these methods of communication particularly helpful? No, not even kinda sorta, but they deeply scratch a primal itch. Plus, let's be real ... How many people are really sharing statements of opinion on social media with the genuine intent to ignite healthy communication?

With that in mind, there have been quite a few Bad (or at least worrying) Things making the rounds online, so much so that it's challenging to focus on anything else. At least in part, celebrity personalities have doubled up on their public responses, possibly to give social media users something to rally behind, possibly to promote their newest project. In actor Jameela Jamil's case, it seems as if both intents are at play. She recently returned to Twitter after a brief hiatus in the wake of some harrowing news.

Here's what happened, as well as what she shared about her look as Titania in Marvel's "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law."