31% Of Sopranos Fans Would Most Want To See A Prequel About This Character

After masterminding an incredible six seasons of the Emmy award-winning show "The Sopranos" on HBO, creator David Chase expanded the story further back in 2021 with "The Many Saints of Newark," which told the story of Tony Soprano (initially played by James Gandolfini) in his younger years. It also meant being reacquainted with characters that fans had fallen in love with, back in the original show. The spotlight was still on a young Anthony Soprano (this time played by Gandolfini's real son, Michael), but "Saints" spent time showing other characters rise through the ranks long before they took orders from the boss we know and love.

Eventually, plenty of these good, bad, and ugly individuals crossed paths with the crime lord with anxiety issues, many of whom only exacerbated his stress levels in the process. From captains to cousins and lifelong friends turned enemies, all were vital in making Tony, for better or worse, the iconic character we know and love.

With that in mind, Looper asked fans that still had strong ties to "The Sopranos" family which character — besides Tony — still deserves to have their own story told in a new prequel. Above all the potential players, one entrant received a much bigger vote than anybody else on the survey, and here's who it is.