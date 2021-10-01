Sopranos Creator David Chase Just Signed A Massive Overall Deal With HBO

"The Sopranos" is not only one of the most famous shows of all time but is often considered one of the most perfect TV shows ever made. In TIME's list of the 100 greatest shows of all time, writer James Poniewozik perfectly summed up the series' appeal and success, writing, "This mafia saga showed just how complex and involving TV storytelling could be, inspiring an explosion of ambitious dramas on cable and off."

Created by David Chase, "The Sopranos" follows Italian-American mobster Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) as he balances his home life with his professional life of crime, all while frequently attending therapy sessions for his panic attacks. The series ran for six seasons from 1999 to 2007.

While "The Sopranos" has maintained its fan base over the years as well, it has been even more prominent in the cultural landscape recently, due to the early October release of the new "Sopranos" prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark." With James Gandolfini's son, Michael Gandolfini, taking on the role of a young Tony Soprano, the film offers a look into the character's life before he becomes the mob boss so many primarily know him for being. Series creator David Chase co-wrote the film's screenplay with Lawrence Konner.

"The Many Saints of Newark" marks an exciting moment for both "Sopranos" fans and the film's creative team alike. Now, it looks like David Chase has even more good news to celebrate, thanks to a new update that "Sopranos" fans will definitely want to hear about it.