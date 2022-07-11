These Alternate Designs For Stranger Things 4's Vecna Are Absolute Nightmare Fuel

On the Netflix-breaking fourth season of "Stranger Things," the unfortunate residents of Hawkins are terrorized by the newly-introduced master of the Upside Down, whom the kids rapidly title Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). This burned and beastly predator was once Henry Creel — and is also One, the first experimental subject of Dr. Martin Brenner (Matthew Modine) — and it is revealed that he has been pulling the strings from the beginning. This is shown to viewers via flashbacks, where we see that a young Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) once used her powers to banish One from our world, where he discovered and took over the Mind Flayer, Demogorgons, and all of the other terrors seen throughout the series.

When it came time to create the appearance and personality of the ultimate "Stranger Things" villain, the Duffer Brothers drew from several classic horror films, including "A Nightmare on Elm Street" and "Hellraiser," to build a monster out of gruesome prosthetic effects instead of CGI (per IGN). Given the fact that Vecna's prosthetics were handled by Barrie Gower, who was instrumental in the final look of the Night King (Richard Brake, Vladimir Furdik) on HBO's "Game of Thrones," there was also some White Walker influence.

The final Vecna product, a smorgasbord of film and TV's creepiest characters, surely induced some fear among viewers. However, some of the earlier designs for Vecna were no less horrifying — and at least a few, arguably, may have been so scary on-screen that even Kate Bush's "Running Up That Hill" wouldn't have worked as an escape plan.