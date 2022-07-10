Do You Want To See Another Fantastic Beasts Sequel? Here's What Nearly 55% Of Fans Said

Fans of the "Harry Potter" films received a fresh addition to the story five years after "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" with 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them." The movie was penned by J.K. Rowling herself and based on a fictional book that Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his fellow Hogwarts students read during their years in school.

"Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" follows magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), in the middle of his composition of that very book back in the 1920s when he comes to New York City to search for a trafficked Thunderbird. He soon meets the likes of Porpentina 'Tina' Goldstein (Katherine Waterson), Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler), and a slew of other magical and non-magical characters.

Overall, "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" performed modestly well with critics and fans alike (via Rotten Tomatoes). However, things started to get complicated for the franchise when the sequel, 2018's "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," didn't sit well with most audiences and film reviewers. According to CNN, Rowling originally planned to produce a whole five films for the series. However, upon the release of the latest film in the series, that future now appears to be in question (via Variety).

When asked whether they wanted the struggling series to have a future, many "Harry Potter" and "Fantastic Beasts" fans provided a somewhat surprising response.