Taika Waititi On Convincing Natalie Portman To Return For Thor: Love And Thunder And Possibly More - Exclusive

While Natalie Portman's Jane was established as an especially gifted scientist in 2011's "Thor" and 2013's "Thor: The Dark World," she wasn't a character who could jump into the action alongside Thor, keeping her sidelined during key moments in those films. According to Taika Waititi, granting Jane her own superpowers in "Thor: Love and Thunder" went a long way toward convincing the Oscar-winning actress to come back to the franchise.

"It was about telling her that she no longer has to be on the sidelines as the girlfriend of Thor in a 'Thor' movie and can be an active member of the team and be a superhero and now can have the hammer," Waititi shared. "To prove it, [we showed her] these comic books, which are one of the best stories of all comic books of all time, and it's about that character. It was that and promising her that she'd have a good time."

Waititi fulfilled his promises to Portman, with a storyline for Jane Foster that's equal parts poignant and heroic. But even with the triumph of "Thor: Love and Thunder," it hasn't yet been announced if Waititi will return to direct the god of thunder in another film. Waititi indicated that if anything could convince him to come back, it's the close relationship he's forged with Chris Hemsworth.

"We really understand each other," Waititi revealed about working with the actor. "He's very willing to try new ideas because there's a lot of trust with us. The only reason I'd come back is to work again with Marvel and with Chris."

"Thor: Love and Thunder" is now playing in theaters.