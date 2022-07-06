Thor: Love And Thunder's Taika Waititi On Bringing The Superhero Back And The Truth About Love - Exclusive Interview

"Thor: Love and Thunder" emphasizes storytelling and how it impacts our understanding of events, whether it's Korg explaining the story of Thor or the play performed for tourists on New Asgard. Why did you include that element in the film?

[With] that [play], I wanted a call back to "Ragnarok" where we had the actors playing the events of the last time Loki died. It was nice to bring back Matt [Damon] and Luke [Hemsworth] and Sam Neill, and also to bring in Melissa [McCarthy] as well, to do that. It was a fun little moment to bring us in, but it's also underneath it. The reason for that is it also reminds the people about the death of Odin, who turns into a godly stardust, and also to remind everyone about what happened to the hammer in the last movie with Hela breaking it. This is a fun way to recap what happened last time.

Five years ago, we released ["Thor: Ragnarok"], and the night that it first opened, we all went around to some of the cinemas in LA, and then we went to dinner. It was me, [president of Marvel Studios] Kevin Feige, [executive producer] Brad Winderbaum, Chris [Hemsworth], Tessa [Thompson], and a couple other people. Over dinner, we started talking about what would be next, and we came up with the whole idea of the montage [at the beginning of "Thor: Love and Thunder"] of, "This is where we left off with Thor and this is what he's been up to. This is what some of the adventures he'd been on over his life."

That whole idea of storytelling, of telling stories about these characters, it came also from the comics. Marvel takes all of these movies — they're all made from existing storylines and ideas that have come before in classic comic runs.