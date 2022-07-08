George R. R. Martin Teases The Final Game Of Thrones Novels Will Be Quite Different From The HBO Series

It's hard to recall, now that the wave of "Game of Thrones" mania has crested, just how massive the hype around both the books and their HBO adaptation truly was. George R. R. Martin's sprawling world of Westeros captured the imaginations of readers, and the resulting HBO series revitalized the high fantasy genre for the 21st century.

However, after publishing five novels in the series, the last of which, "A Dance with Dragons," was released in 2011, Martin's prolific output seemed to halt. Though he sporadically updated fans about his work on the next installment, "The Winds of Winter," it has yet to materialize after more than a decade, the longest gap between novels in Martin's career. While it is common for novelists to spend many years on new work, "Game of Thrones" fans have been understandably disappointed by the long wait.

However, we finally have a new update from the reclusive author, who took to his WordPress blog (yes, Martin is the kind of writer who still has an independent blog) to give fans an update on his upcoming installment in the series, "The Winds of Winter."

"I have been at work in my winter garden," Martin wrote, referring to the metaphor he's often employed in which he compares writing to the process of gardening. "Things twist, things change, new ideas come to me (thank you, muse), old ideas prove unworkable, I write, I rewrite, I restructure, I rip everything apart and rewrite again, I go through doors that lead nowhere, and doors that open on marvels."

That's quite a lyrical way to say you don't have a completed manuscript. However, Martin did provide some sense of what we can expect from "The Winds of Winter," most notably saying it will deviate substantially from the HBO series.