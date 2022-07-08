Eric Kripke Reveals Why He Made Jensen Ackles Be A Bad Singer (Again) On The Boys - Exclusive

On whether or not Ackles ribbed Kripke for making him a bad onscreen singer again, the showrunner said "No," with a laugh. Basically, Soldier Boy sucks as a human being and a Supe, and Kripke wanted to showcase that. "He can save his skilled singing for off-camera. Soldier Boy is a pompous piece of s***," Kripke explained. "It's like ... It feels wrong for him to have been an amazing singer, and what felt right is for him to completely appropriate other people's culture for his own benefit — hence, him rapping the way Blondie did [laughs], which is insane. It's insane." Leave it to the '50s and '80s to have some pretty yikes material to work from that would never fly today.

"Wait until Episode 7 airs, but his 'Calypso' number — Robert Mitchum has an album called 'Calypso – Is Like So...' where he did that song," Kripke elaborated. "If you look at the album cover, we absolutely recreated it for Jensen's sequence, and it's bananas because Robert Mitchum is doing an entire album with a Caribbean Patois." There's nothing like a hefty dose of cultural appropriation to illustrate how awful a character is.

Kripke continued, "He is like, 'Hey, man,' and it's the craziest thing for Robert Mitchum to do [laughs], and I couldn't wait to get that in the show. I'd been trying a million times this season until that was the right spot. I can't have Jensen sing well. It ruins the joke." Despite Ackles' performances being a bit of a satire on Soldier Boy's egomania, Blondie herself was digging the homage. The star retweeted the performance with the caption: " Holy s***!! Epic @TheBoysTV " on her Twitter account.

The Season 3 finale of "The Boys" is now streaming on Prime Video.