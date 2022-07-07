Francis Ford Coppola's Touching Tribute To James Caan

James Caan passed away today at the age of 82, and people across Hollywood have been expressing their condolences and sharing their memories about the acting icon. Based on the reactions to James Caan's death, it's clear that countless show business personalities adored him.

Perhaps nobody in Hollywood had as close a relationship with Caan as writer-director Francis Ford Coppola. Yes, Coppola directed Caan in his 1972 classic "The Godfather," and in a cameo for his 1974 sequel "The Godfather Part II," but it wasn't their only collaboration, and their friendship goes back much earlier than that.

Caan and Coppola both grew up in the same neighborhood of Sunnyside, Queens. Coppola was about one year older than Caan, and Coppola's grandmother lived around the corner from Caan's family (via The AV Club). They were also briefly classmates together at Hofstra University (via The New York Times).

After nearly eight decades of friendship, here's what Coppola had to say upon Caan's passing.