Hollywood Reacts To The Death Of James Caan

James Gunn wrote about his admiration for James Caan online shortly after the news of the actor's death. "There are so many movies of his I love, The Godfather films of course being at the very top, but here are a few more I adore (Thief in particular was a Gunn family classic," the "Guardians of the Galaxy" director wrote, while also noting he had a "Theif" poster on his wall when he was younger.

Jennifer Tilly, who worked with Caan on 2003's "Jericho Mansions," told a funny story she remembered her co-star telling her about Francis Ford Coppola. According to Tilly, Coppola used to steal Caan's food on "The Godfather" set. This became a habit, so Caan decided to play a risky prank on his director. One day he put a whole bunch of jalapenos between two pieces of bread and stood outside Coppola's trailer waiting for him to come out. "Coppola came roaring out to direct the next scene, grabbed the sandwich off the plate & gobbled it down. Immediately tears started squirting out of his eyes & he started yelling 'What is this? What did you do to me?!' And Jimmy said meekly 'Did I ask you to eat my sandwich? Did I?' Tilly recounted.

"Can't Hardly Wait" star Ethan Embry got very personal in his Twitter post where he responded to the news of Caan's death. "The Caan family played a major role in saving my life 11 years ago. I am so sorry for your loss and hope you can again soon find peace," Embry wrote. The actor revealed on Twitter in 2017 that he was recovering from an opiate addiction, which he said he kicked six years prior. While Embry didn't detail how the Caan family helped him, they obviously had a tremendous impact on his life.

Other celebrities who honored Caan on social media in shorter posts included Maria Shriver, Cary Elwes, Scott Derrickson, Brent Spiner, Michael McKean, and Barbara Streisand — to name a few.